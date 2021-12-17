Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 16: Deepa Questions Koteshu About Baby

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya spend time with Karthik. Hima asks Karthik whether they will go to Soundarya's house for festival. Sourya tells Hima that they will celebrate in the village itself. Meanwhile, Deepa tells Karthik about Rudrani's revenge and Karthik says he will stand by her. On the other hand, Aditya gets furious when Mounitha creates a ruckus by showing her photos with Karthik in the house. Deepa and Karthik welcome Koteshu and Srivalli to their house. Koteshu lands in a tight spot when Deepa questions him about the baby.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya and her family members are irked by Mounitha's behaviour. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha and tells her to get out of the house, but she refuses to leave. On the other hand, Deepa motivates Karthik after he gets upset. Deepa asks Karthik to begin a new life. Rudrani tells her members that she will plan something to take revenge in Deepa and Karthik. Mounitha tries to manipulate Anand Rao, but fails. Meanwhile, Deepa loses her job as Rudrani instructs the head not to give a job to Deepa.