Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 15: Rudrani Vows Revenge On Deepa

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha blames Soundarya and Anand Rao for kidnapping her son. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha and tells her they did not kidnap her son. Mounitha fears that Aditya might have kidnapped her baby to take revenge on her. On the other hand, Srivalli's husband kidnaps Mounitha’s son and lies to Srivalli that the baby's mother died while giving birth to him. Rudrani visits Deepa’s house and creates a mess for keeping things inside the house. Karthik tries to explain to Rudrani, but she refuses to listen and behaves rudely with him. Meanwhile, Deepa slaps Rudrani and warns her to stay away from Karthik. Rudrani vows to take revenge on Deepa for insulting her.

In yesterday’s episode, Karthik requests Hima and Sourya not to tell anyone in the village that he is a doctor and his children ask why he is hiding his profession. Karthik tells his children that he can’t explain but asks them to say that he is an accountant. Hima and Sourya break down on seeing Karthik's plight. Deepa feels elated as she finds a job. Rudrani gets to know that someone is opposing her. Meanwhile, Mounitha’s baby gets kidnapped and she suspects Aditya. Later, Deepa tells Karthik and the children that she got a job as a cook in school and also admission for Hima and Sourya.