Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 13: Will Mounitha Know Karthik's Hiding Place?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik asks Deepa not to not call him Doctorbabu. But Deepa tries to bring Karthik out of depression, but fails. Deepa tells Karthik that they are living in Srivalli's house and that Rudrani occupied their house as they did not pay the money borrowed from her. Mounitha calls Karthik. A stranger answers the call and seeks money to give information about Karthik and Deepa's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Karthik takes a promise from his children not to tell anyone in the village that he is a doctor. Children question Karthik as to what they should say if anyone asks them about the father's job. Karthik asks them to say that he is an accountant.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya tries to trace Karthik's family and Adithya tells Soundarya that he is trying to reach them. Adithya tells Soundarya that everyone is speaking about Mounitha who is inquiring about Karthik. Soundarya requests Basthi people to reveal Deepa and Karthik's whereabouts, but they say that they don't have any idea about it. Meanwhile, Karthik apologises to his children for putting them in a situation. Karthik hesitates to treat a patient which frustrates Deepa. Later, Karthik calls an ambulance and saves Srivalli.