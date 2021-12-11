Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 11: Karthik's Act Frustrates Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya tries to trace Karthik's family and Adithya tells Soundarya that he is trying to reach them. Adithya tells Soundarya that everyone is speaking about Mounitha who is inquiring about Karthik. Soundarya requests Basthi people to reveal Deepa and Karthik's whereabouts, but they say that they don't have any idea about it. Meanwhile, Karthik apologises to his children for putting them in a situation. Karthik hesitates to treat a patient which frustrates Deepa. Later, Karthik calls an ambulance and saves Srivalli.

In yesterday's episode, Shravya questions Soundarya about Karthik's decision to leave the house and giving away all his assets to someone else. Hima crosses her limits and tells Karthik is a waste and Deepa lashes out at her for behaving rudely with Karthik. Karthik stops Deepa and accepts that he is waste while Deepa explains to her children that Karthik is good and they can't talk to him in that tone. Later, Hima and Sourya apologise to Karthik and Deepa. Deepa visits Rudrani's house to seek permission to stay in her house on rent. Rudrani asks them to stay in the house for free, but she inwardly, she has a plan up her sleeve.