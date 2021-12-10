Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 10: Deepa Meets Rudrani

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Shravya questions Soundarya about Karthik's decision to leave the house and giving away all his assets to someone else. Hima crosses her limits and tells Karthik is a waste and Deepa lashes out at her for behaving rudely with Karthik. Karthik stops Deepa and accepts that he is waste while Deepa explains to her children that Karthik is good and they can't talk to him in that tone. Later, Hima and Sourya apologise to Karthik and Deepa. Deepa visits Rudrani's house to seek permission to stay in her house on rent. Rudrani asks them to stay in the house for free, but she inwardly, she has a plan up her sleeve.

In yesterday's episode, Anand Rao tells Soundarya that until Deepa is by Karthik's side, he will not have any problems. Sourya questions Deepa aa to why they are not having phones and when they will return. Deepa warns Hima and Sourya against informing anyone about their whereabouts. Shravya and Aditya request Soundarya and Anand Rao to have some food. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and is shocked after knowing that Deepa and Karthik left town. Mounitha asks Soundarya if Karthik left the house, what will happen to her son and gets into an argument with family members. Neighbours warn Deepa to leave the house as it is occupied by Rudrani.