Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 1: Deepa Hits Out at Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik and Deepa attend Doctors association meeting and everyone congratulates Karthik as he got elected as the president. Soundarya gives a speech about Karthik and says she is proud of him.

Later, Karthik and Deepa are shocked when Mounitha barges into the ceremony. Soundarya tells everyone that after her, Deepa has all the rights on Karthik. Mounitha humiliates Karthik and tells them that he cheated on her. Meanwhile, Deepa claps for Mounitha's acting and gives it back with her words.