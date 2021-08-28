Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 28: Karthik Seeks Proof of Mounitha's Murder

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tries to explain to Roshini about Mounitha's character but she blames him. Karthik argues with Roshini and seeks evidence to prove he killed Mounitha. The two get into a heated argument. Sravya questions Aditya as to why he is not visiting Karthik. Later, Aditya confronts the family and blames them for ruining Karthik's life. He also gives clarity that he also trying to bring Karthik out of jail. Sourya falls sick and she refuses to take treatment. Sourya requests Soundarya to bring Karthik back from the jail.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya consoles Hima and Sourya and asks them not to hurt Deepa. Hima asks Soundarya about Mounitha. Mounitha shares her plan with Ratna Sita. Ratna Sita is confused by Mounitha's behaviour. Meanwhile, Ratna Sita advises Mounitha to be careful but she refuses to listen. Deepa visits Telasi's house and explains to her she saw Mounitha, but she mistrusts her. On the other hand, Karthik tells Roshini that he spotted Mounitha and that is alive but she refuses to believe him.