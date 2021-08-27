Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 27: Nobody Believes Mounitha is Alive

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya consoles Hima and Sourya and asks them not to hurt Deepa. Hima asks Soundarya about Mounitha. Mounitha shares her plan with Ratna Sita. Ratna Sita is confused by Mounitha's behaviour. Meanwhile, Ratna Sita advises Mounitha to be careful but she refuses to listen. Deepa visits Telasi's house and explains to her she saw Mounitha, but she mistrusts her. On the other hand, Karthik tells Roshini that he spotted Mounitha and that is alive but she refuses to believe him.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa tells Karthik that she saw Mounitha at the temple. She also says that Mounitha tried to kill her. But Karthik mistrusts her and tells her not to take so much stress. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits the police station as a tea seller and listens to Deepa and Karthik's words. Karthik suspects that the tea girl is Mounitha. He decides to inform Roshini. On the other hand, Roshini interrogates Bharathi to learn more about Mounitha and Karthik's relationship. Elsewhere, Bharathi blames Karthik.