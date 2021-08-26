Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 26: Karthik Refuses to Believe Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa tells Karthik that she saw Mounitha at the temple. She also says that Mounitha tried to kill her. But Karthik mistrusts her and tells her not to take so much stress. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits the police station as a tea seller and listens to Deepa and Karthik's words. Karthik suspects that the tea girl is Mounitha. He decides to inform Roshini. On the other hand, Roshini interrogates Bharathi to learn more about Mounitha and Karthik's relationship. Elsewhere, Bharathi blames Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya demand an answer from Deepa as to why Karthik is arrested. Deepa is shocked by Sourya's words. Mounitha takes another step towards killing Deepa after she fails in her first plan. Ratna Sita is worried as she senses danger to Karthik from Mounitha. On the other hand, Bhagyalaxmi requests Roshini to leave Karthik and tells her that he is innocent.