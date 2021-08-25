Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 25: Mounitha's Next Move To Kill Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya demand an answer from Deepa as to why Karthik is arrested. Deepa is shocked by Sourya's words. Mounitha takes another step towards killing Deepa after she fails in her first plan. Ratna Sita is worried as she senses danger to Karthik from Mounitha. On the other hand, Bhagyalaxmi requests Roshini to leave Karthik and tells her that he is innocent.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha tries to shoot Deepa in the temple but she fails in the first attempt. In the second attempt, Deepa gets stunned when she spots Mounitha with a gun at the temple. Deepa tells Durga and Anji that she saw Mounitha and asks them to find her. On the other hand, Deepa tells Soundarya and their family members that she spotted Mounitha at the temple, but they don't believe her. Soundarya and family members worry that Deepa is mentally disturbed about Karthik's arrest. Family members tell Deepa that it is her imagination.