Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 24: Karthik Family Think Deepa is Mentally Unstable

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha tries to shoot Deepa in the temple but she fails in the first attempt. In the second attempt, Deepa gets stunned when she spots Mounitha with a gun at the temple. Deepa tells Durga and Anji that she saw Mounitha and asks them to find her. On the other hand, Deepa tells Soundarya and their family members that she spotted Mounitha at the temple, but they don't believe her. Soundarya and family members worry that Deepa is mentally disturbed about Karthik's arrest. Family members tell Deepa that it is her imagination.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha gets ready with her evil plan to kill Deepa. On the other hand, Deepa goes to the temple to perform some rituals. Anji and Durga vow to solve Deepa and Karthik's problems and find Mounitha at any cost. Meanwhile, Sourya tells Soundarya about Roshini's rash behavior towards Karthik. Mounitha finds Deepa at the temple and takes out the gun to shoot her.