Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 23: Mounitha Ready to Shoot Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha gets ready with her evil plan to kill Deepa. On the other hand, Deepa goes to the temple to do some rituals. Anji and Durga vow to solve Deepa and Karthik's problems and find Mounitha at any cost. Meanwhile, Sourya tells Soundarya about Roshini's rash behavior towards Karthik. Mounitha finds Deepa in the temple and takes her gun out to shoot her.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik tells Roshini that he did not kill Mounitha. Later, Roshini lashes out at Karthik and warns him to tell the truth. Deepa visits Durga and Anji and asks them to help her to find the truth about Mounitha's death. Deepa explains to Durga what exactly happened that day. On the other hand, Soundarya visits Roshini's house and gets into an argument over Karthik's arrest. Soundarya insults Roshini and suggests her conduct proper inquiries before blaming Karthik.