Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 21: Who Will Expose Mounitha's Fake Death?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tells Roshini that he did not kill Mounitha. Later, Roshini lashes out at Karthik and warns him to tell the truth. Deepa visits Durga and Anji and asks them to help her to find the truth about Mounitha's death. Deepa explains to Durga what exactly happened that day. On the other hand, Soundarya visits Roshini's house and gets into an argument over Karthik's arrest. Soundarya insults Roshini and suggests her conducr proper inquiries before blaming Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, constable Rathna Sita informs Mounitha about Deepa visiting the temple. Mounitha plans to kill Deepa at the temple. Later, Mounitha misleads Muralikrishna and Bhgyalakshmi with an evil motive. Hima and Sourya ask Deepa why Roshini is so rash towards Karthik. Elsewhere, Karthik lands in a tight spot as Roshini refuses to trust him.