Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 20: Mounitha's Evil Plan

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Constable Rathna Sita informs Mounitha about Deepa visiting the temple. Mounitha plans to kill Deepa in the temple. Later Mounitha misleads Muralikrishna and Bhgyalakshmi with an evil motive. Hima and Sourya ask Deepa why Roshini is so rash towards Karthik. Elsewhere, Karthik lands in a tight spot as Roshini refuses to trust him.

In yesterday's episode, Sourya and Hima get emotional after visiting Karthik at the police station. Hima and Sourya ask Karthik as to when will he come back home, and why he got arrested. Meanwhile, Roshini lashes out at the constables for allowing Deepa and the children to meet Karthik. Anand Rao and Soundarya contact politicians to get some influence in getting Karthik released. Elsewhere, Mounitha is on her way to kill Deepa.