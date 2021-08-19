Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 19: Mounitha Ready To Kill Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sourya and Hima get emotional after visiting Karthik at the police station. Hima and Sourya ask Karthik as to when will he come back home, and why he got arrested. Meanwhile, Roshini lashes out at the constables for allowing Deepa and the children to meet Karthik. Anand Rao and Soundarya contact politicians to get some influence in getting Karthik released. Elsewhere, Mounitha is on her way to kill Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalaxmi and Muralikrishna worry about Karthik and Deepa. Deepa seeks Anji's help to get Karthik out of trouble. Meanwhile, Soundarya tells Karthik that Deepa is trying to solve the problem. Anji tells Deepa that he tried to kill Mounitha before Karthik. Deepa and Anji suspect Durga and try to find the truth. Elsewhere, Mounitha bribes constable Ratna Sita for implementing her wicked plan against Deepa.