Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 18: Mounitha Vows To Kill Karthik's Family

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya feel bad for Deepa seeing her condition. Meanwhile, Soundarya breaks down while sharing her grief with Aditya. She tells him that Karthik's absence in the house is making her low each day. Soundarya tells Aditya that she can't believe Karthik killed Mounitha. Elsewhere, Mounitha vows to kill Deepa and Karthik's family members except his children. She feels elated as she recalls the cunning plan of her murder. Deepa takes Hima and Sourya to meet Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalaxmi and Muralikrishna worry about Karthik and Deepa. Deepa seeks Anji's help to get Karthik out of trouble. Meanwhile, Soundarya tells Karthik that Deepa is trying to solve the problem. Anji tells Deepa that he tried to kill Mounitha before Karthik. Deepa and Anji suspect Durga and try to find the truth. Elsewhere, Mounitha bribes constable Ratna Sita for implementing her wicked plan against Deepa.