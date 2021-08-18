Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 17: Mounitha is Alive!

In today's episode of Karthika Deepa, Bhagyalaxmi and Muralikrishna worry about Karthik and Deepa. Deepa seeks Anji's help to get Karthik out of trouble. Meanwhile, Soundarya tells Karthik that Deepa is trying to solve the problem. Anji tells Deepa that he tried to kill Mounitha before Karthik. Deepa and Anji suspect Durga and try to find the truth. Elsewhere, Mounitha bribes constable Ratna Sita for implementing her wicked plan against Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik asks Deepa to stay strong and take care of Hima and Sourya. Anand Rao and Soundarya get suspicious about Mounitha's murder. Roshini tells Deepa that she inquired Priyamani about Mounitha. Deepa questions Roshini as to why is she to listening to her when she believes Priyamani. Meanwhile, Deepa gets furious when Roshini makes an offer to her to ask Karthik to accept that he killed Mounitha. Anand Rao and Aditya are insulted when they visit the hospital for check-ups. Meanwhile, Deepa vows to solve Mounitha's murder mystery.