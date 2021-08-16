Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 16: Who Killed Mounitha?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik asks Deepa to stay strong and take care of Hima and Sourya. Anand Rao and Soundarya get suspicious about Mounitha's murder. Roshini tells Deepa that she inquired Priyamani about Mounitha. Deepa questions Roshini as to why is she to listening to her when she believes Priyamani. Meanwhile, Deepa gets furious when Roshini makes an offer to her to ask Karthik to accept that he killed Mounitha. Anand Rao and Aditya are insulted when they visit the hospital for check-ups. Meanwhile, Deepa vows to solve Mounitha's murder mystery.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya and Aditya believe that Karthik has killed Mounitha after Deepa shows Mounitha's video to Soundarya. Deepa opposes Aditya and Soundarya. Elsewhere, Bhagyalaxhmi tries to explain to Deepa, but she refuses to listen to her. Deepa visits police station. Later, Karthik tells her that he needs a piece of strong evidence from his side to prove that he did not kill Mounitha.