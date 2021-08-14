Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode August 14: Karthik Looks for Mounitha Murder Evidence

In today's Karthika Deepam, Soundarya and Aditya believe that Karthik has killed Mounitha after Deepa shows Mounitha's video to Soundarya. Deepa opposes Aditya and Soundarya. Elsewhere, Bhagyalaxhmi tries to explain to Deepa, but she refuses to listen to her. Deepa visits police station. Later, Karthik tells her that he needs a piece of strong evidence from his side to prove that he did not kill Mounitha.

In yesterday's episode, Roshini tells Soundarya that she knows who killed Mounitha and won’t believe her words. Rohini provokes Soundarya with her words. She tells her that Karthik is the reason for Mounitha’s pregnancy and when Mounitha asked for justice, he killed her. Later, Roshini gets shocked on hearing l the truth behind Mounitha’s pregnancy. She advises her to start an investigation from the lab where Mounitha did artificial insemination. Later, Soundarya confronts Deepa but asks her to remain strong. Rohini believes that Karthik killed Mounitha and also thinks that he manipulated Deepa and Soundarya.