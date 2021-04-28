Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode April 28: Doctor Maintains Patient Confidentiality

Karthika Deepam today's episode, Deepa slams Mounitha for suggesting her to listen to Karthika words, while Karthik asks Mounitha to give medicines to Deepa. Anand Rao asks Dr. Bharathi about Deepa's health condition. However, Bharathi refuses to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Soundarya is worried about Deepa and Karthik's relationship. Later Karthik and Deepa get into an argument.

In yesterday's episode, doctor Bharathi tells Mounitha that Deepa's health condition is in a very critical stage. Later, Mounitha comes up with a plan to make Deepa's health more critical with another drug. Meanwhile, Soundarya and her family join Muralikrishna's family for ritual. Karthik lashes out at Deepa for not taking care of her health.

