Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode 25 March

Today's spoiler alert of Karthik Deepam episode: Deepa gets emotional on seeing her father Muralikrishna. Mounitha returns home and fears the worst and lies to Karthik about Deepa's whereabouts. Soundarya talks to Shravya about Bhagyalakshmi's question to Soundarya. Later, Karthik and Soundarya get into a heated argument. Karthik asks Soundarya and his father Anandh Rao, why they didn't stop Deepa while she was leaving town.

In return, Soundarya asks Karthik the question, why he didn't stop Deepa. Karthik tells his reason and says that he know what he is doing. He also clarifies that he is not listening to any third person.

In the last episode, Muralikrishna requests Deepa to come back but Deepa refuses his request. Deepa forces Muralikrishna to lie to Soundarya about her address. Muralikrishna decides to stay with Deepa until Karthik realises his mistake and calls Deepa back. Later, Soundarya gets upset with Bhagyalakshmi's questions.