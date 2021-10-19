Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today’s Episode:Hima's Shocking Discovery in Karthik's Diary

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima stumbles upon Karthik’s diary where she finds out about Vihari and Deepa. Karthik agrees to Soundarya's words and decides to leave to the US with Deepa and his children. Sourya requests Hima to forget everything and spend some happy time with family as they are all sert leave in a few days. But Hima refuses to listen to her. Later, Deepa lashes out at Hima for her behaviour. Hima asks Deepa why is she shouting at her when her dad (Karthik) has committed a mistake. Later, Deepa’s family is stunned by Vihari and his wife, Thulasi's visit. Hima questions about “Deeparadhan” book and Vihari which shocks Karthik and family.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya meets Mounitha in jail. Mounitha provokes Soundarya with her words. But Soundarya gives back to Mounitha. Soundarya says that she will make sure Mounitha will not get bail at any cost. She also shocks Mounitha saying that she is sending Deepa, Karthik, and children to the US while adding that she will expose the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy by using media. Aditya lashes out at Hima and Sourya for their words. Soundarya tells Anand that she will send Karthik and Deepa to the US.