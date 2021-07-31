Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today July 31: End of Road For Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Roshini questions Mounitha about Anji and Hima. Roshini asks Mounitha about Hima's death and she tells her that Deepa believes that she killed Hima but she has no connection to it. Mounitha calls Karthik and pokes him with her words. Later, Karthik and Deepa visit Mounitha's house. Mounitha is terrified when Deepa and Karthik warn her.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha gets a call from Roshini to meet her. Meanwhile, Deepa visits Mounitha's house and tells her that she will accompany her to meet Roshini. Anand Rao reconciles with Karthik and advises him to get rid of Mounitha. Later, Mounitha panics as Roshini questions her about Anji.