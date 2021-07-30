Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today July 30: Roshini Questions Mounitha About Anji

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha gets a call from Roshini to meet her. Meanwhile, Deepa visits Mounitha's house and tells her that she will accompany her to meet Roshini. Anand Rao reconciles with Karthik and advises him to get rid of Mounitha. Later, Mounitha panics as Roshini questions her about Anji.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalaxshmi shares her worries with Deepa about Mounitha. Mounitha receives shocking news from the registrar office saying Anji has objected to her marriage with Karthik. Meanwhile, Deepa convinces Anand Rao to forgive Karthik and support him. Later, Mounitha gets a call from Roshini.