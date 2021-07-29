Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today July 29: Marriage Registrar Office Shock to Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bhagyalaxshmi shares her worries with Deepa about Mounitha. Mounitha receives shocking news from the registrar's office saying Anji has objected to her marriage with Karthik. Meanwhile, Deepa convinces Anand Rao to forgive Karthik and support him. Later, Mounitha gets a call from Roshini.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik refuses to marry Mounitha. Mounitha freaks out and Karthik gets shocked on seeing her crazy act. Karthik clarifies he is not responsible for her pregnancy and blames her for it. He also tells Mounitha that he doesn't care about her. A frustrated Deepa warns Mounitha to stay away from her family. Later, Karthik thanks Deepa for standing by him in bad times.