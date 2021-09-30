Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today Episode September 30: Hima And Sourya Avoid Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya finds the newspaper and read the article about Karthik and Mounitha. They get stunned after learning the truth about Karthik and Mounitha. Soundarya and Anand Rao decide to visits Swapna's house. Deepa worries after Hima and Sourya knowing that they came across the newspaper article. Hima and Sourya avoid Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya's daughter's sons prem and Nipum's visit their house. Soundarya and their family feel delighted by their surprise visit. Constable Sukanya helps Mounitha, where Mounitha and Bharati come up with an evil plan against Karthik and his family. Karthik shares his grief with Soundarya about Mounitha's evil plans. On the other hand, Sourya and Hima find the newspaper.