Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today Episode September 1: Mounitha Warns Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik worries about his family and Deepa after Mounitha threatens him, asking him to marry her. Karthik asks Deepa to leave the hospital, but Deepa tries to reason with him. Deepa questions Karthik as to why is he behaving weirdly, but he refuses to divulge anything. Elsewhere, a petrified Karthik hides the truth from Deepa. Soundarya gets furious with Sourya and Hima's behaviour and warns them to be within their limits.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik is shocked after seeing Mounitha alive. Mounitha will tie Karthik to the bed so that he can’t run away. Meanwhile, she tells Karthik about her plan for kidnapping him. Later, Mounitha threatens Karthik asking him to marry her and gives him an offer that if he agrees, then she will surrender to the police. Mounitha warns Karthik that if he tries to report her to the police, she will make sure that she will kill all his family members.