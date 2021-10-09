Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today Episode October 9: Mounitha Sends Priyamani To Deepa's House

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Priyamani saves Deepa from the accident. Priyamani requests Deepa to forgive her for what she did to her in the past along with Mounitha. Priyamani asks Deepa to help her find a job and asks her persmission to work in her house. Sourya asks Hima how she would celebrate Karthik's birthday. Karthik is hurt when Hima and Sourya forget to wish him on his birthday. Karthik lashes out at Deepa for bringing Priyamani home. Later, Soundarya allows Priyamani to work in the house.

In yesterday's episode, Hima shares her grief with Sourya and expresses her hatred for Karthik. Deepa tells Soundarya that she is confused about what to do with children's questions and says she is fed up of lying to Hima and Sourya. Karthik asks Bharathi to take care of his operations. Elsewhere, Mounitha comes up with an evil plan against Deepa.