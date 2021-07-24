Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today Episode July 24: Will Anand Rao Survive?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik is heartbroken following Anand Rao's deteriorating health. Meanwhile, Deepa gives him strength saying that she would stand by h through thick and thin. Mounitha visits the hospital and hurts Karthik with her words. Later, Karthik lashes out at Mounitha for Anand Rao's health condition. Deepa asks Karthik to call Anji and ask him to join back duty, which shocks Mounitha.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha calls Karthik to say that she is going to meet Anand Rao. Meanwhile, Mounitha provokes Anand Rao with her words. Later Anand Rao is dumbstruck when Mounitha reveals the truth that she is pregnant with Karthik's baby. Anand Rao lashes out at Karthik and refuses to undergo treatment.