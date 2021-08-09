Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 9: Mounitha's Confession of Crimes

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik loses his cool over Mounitha for killing Hima. Later, Mounitha blames Deepa saying she is asking her to stop her marriage to Karthik. Mounitha asks Karthik for proof for the fact that she killed Hima. Elsewhere, Karthik shows the video to Mounitha where she confesses her crime to Anji.

Meanwhile, Mounitha reveals the truth that she also tried to kill Deepa. Adding she says that she used Vihar's name to separate them and she made doctors lie about the male infertility problem. Finally, Mounitha tells that she had become pregnant with the artificial insemination process. Karthik gets shocked by seeing Mounitha's real character. Karthik triggers Mounitha.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik tells Deepa that he will not believe Anji's words that Mounitha killed Hima. Deepa loses her temper on Karthik and shows proof that Mounitha killed Hima. Elsewhere, Deepa shows the video of Mounitha confessing the truth about her killing Hima. Deepa tells Karthik that Mounitha is the reason for their clashes and gives a reality check. Meanwhile, Karthik decides to kill Mounitha after learning the truth.