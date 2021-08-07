Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 7: Karthik to Kill Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tells Deepa that he will not believe Anji's words that Mounitha killed Hima. Deepa loses her temper on Karthik and shows proof that Mounitha killed Hima. Elsewhere, Deepa shows the video of Mounitha confessing the truth about her killing Hima. Deepa tells Karthik that Mounitha is the reason for their clashes and gives a reality check. Meanwhile, Karthik decides to kill Mounitha after learning the truth.

Mounitha worries over Anji's escape. Karthik visits Mounitha's house and tells her that he got to know the truth about Hima's death.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha kidnaps Bhagyalaxmi. Deepa gives Karthik an address and asks him to go there so that he can learn about the truth. Anji advises Karthik not to trust Mounitha. Muralikrishna worries about Bhagylaxmi. On the other hand, Mounitha gets shocked after learning about Anji's escape.