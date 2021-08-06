Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 6: Karthik Finds Truth About Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha kidnaps Bhagyalaxmi. Deepa gives Karthik an address and asks him to go there so that he can learn about the truth. Anji advises Karthik not to trust Mounitha. Muralikrishna worries about Bhagylaxmi. On the other hand, Mounitha gets shocked after learning about Anji's escape.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha lashes out at Anji as he praises her. Mounitha confesses her crime to Anji. On the other hand, Deepa records Anji and Mounitha's conversation on the phone. Anji refuses to go with Mounitha. Elsewhere Mounitha kidnaps Anji. Later, Karthik slams Deepa for not informing him and for her careless attitude. Bhagyalaxshmi visits Mounitha to trap her but she fails.