Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 5: Mounitha Phone Trapped

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha lashes out at Anji as he praises her. Mounitha confesses her crime to Anji. On the other hand, Deepa records Anji and Mounitha's conversation on the phone. Anji refuses to go with Mounitha. Elsewhere Mounitha kidnaps Anji. Later, Karthik slams Deepa for not informing him and for her careless attitude. Bhagyalaxshmi visits Mounitha to trap her but she fails.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa gets to know Mounitha's evil plan. Karthik and Aditya look for Deepa. Meanwhile, Mounitha knows that she is sharing a cab with Deepa. Later, she provokes Deepa with her words. Mounitha gets tensed when Deepa shares her plan that she going to meet Durga. Mounitha lashes out at Anji for praising Deepa and warns him not to tell the truth.