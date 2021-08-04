Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 4: Mounitha's Plan Exposed

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa gets to know Mounitha's evil plan. Karthik and Aditya look for Deepa. Meanwhile, Mounitha knows that she is sharing a cab with Deepa. Later, she provokes Deepa with her words. Mounitha gets tensed when Deepa shares her plan that she going to meet Durga. Mounitha lashes out at Anji for praising Deepa and warns him not to tell the truth.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa and Mounitha get to know about Anji's whereabouts. Mounitha comes up with an evil plan to kill Anji if he doesn't support her. Bhagyalakshmi panics after a dream about Karthik leaving Deepa. Meanwhile, Karthik gets to know that Deepa didn't go to Bhagyalakshmi. Deepa accidentally meets Mounitha and gets to know her plan about Anji.