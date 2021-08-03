Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 3: Mounitha Plots Anji's Murder

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa and Mounitha get to know about Anji's whereabouts. Mounitha comes up with an evil plan to kill Anji if he doesn't support her. Bhagyalakshmi panics after a dream about Karthik leaving Deepa. Meanwhile, Karthik gets to know that Deepa didn't go to Bhagyalakshmi. Deepa accidentally meets Mounitha and gets to know her plan about Anji.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik visits Roshini's office. Karthik lands in a tight spot when Roshini confronts him about his relationship with Mounitha. Roshini asks Karthik to take care of Deepa and their children and handle the case. On the other hand, Priyamani questions Mounitha about Anji and why she is trying to spoil Deepa's marital life. Deepa and Mounitha get to know Anji's whereabouts. Elsewhere, Mounitha comes up with an evil plan, yet again.