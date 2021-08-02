Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 2: Mounitha Has Another Evil Plan

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik visits Roshini's office. Karthik lands in a tight spot when Roshini confronts him about his relationship with Mounitha. Roshini asks Karthik that to take care of Deepa and their children and that she will handle the case. On the other hand, Priyamani questions Mounitha about Anji and why she is trying to spoil Deepa's marital life. Deepa and Mounitha get to know Anji's whereabouts. Elsewhere, Mounitha comes up with an evil plan, yet again.

In Saturday's episode, Roshini questions Mounitha about Anji and Hima. Roshini asks Mounitha about Hima's death and she tells her that Deepa believes that she killed Hima but she has no connection to it. Mounitha calls Karthik and pokes him with her words. Later, Karthik and Deepa visit Mounitha's house. Mounitha is terrified when Deepa and Karthik warn her.