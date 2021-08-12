Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today August 12: Soundarya Tells Police She Killed Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya question Deepa as to why Karthik was arrested by the police. Deepa refuses to give them an answer. Deepa breaks down in front of her children over the situation. Shravya and Anand Rao worry about Soundarya after learning about the truth. The next morning, Shravya motivates Deepa and her children and urge them not to feel low. Deepa tells Shravya that she showed the video of Mounitha's confession of her crimes to Karthik and fears that may have led to Mounitha's murder. Elsewhere, Soundarya visits the police station and takes the blame on herself for Mounitha's murder.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa and Karthik are shocked after Roshini tells Mounitha has been murdered by Karthik. And Roshini brings Bhagyalakhsmi as proof. Later, Roshini arrests Karthik for killing Mounitha. Deepa and the family are shattered as he gets arrested. Hima and Sourya question Deepa as to why Karthik was arrested and demand to know when will he return home.