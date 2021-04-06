Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today April 6: Karthik Stubborn With Deepa

Karthika Deepam Today's episode spoiler alert, family shocked when Karthik refuses to forgive Deepa. When Soundarya asks Karthik to change his attitude, Karthik's lashes out at Soundarya and asks Soundarya to question Deepa, and not him. While Deepa says that Karthik might win as a father, but not as a husband. Anand Rao tries to explain to Karthik but he lashes out at everyone.

Meanwhile, Karthik reveals that Mounitha has informed him about Hima's whereabouts when Aditya questioned him. The same night, Karthik lands in a fix with Anand Rao's decision.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha plans to seek revenge against Karthik for not fulfilling his promise. Later, Soundary gets surprised by seeing Karthik and Deepa return home with their children.