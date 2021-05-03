Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 3: Children questions Karthik About Deepa's Health

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa suspects Mounitha's behaviour towards her. Soundarya is worried about Deepa's health condition. Later MuraliKrishna feels elated that Karthik is taking care of Deepa's health. Deepa acts stubborn and argues with Karthik that she will cook. Karthik lashes out on Deepa and warns her that if she steps into the Kitchen she will be facing serious consequences. Hima and Sourya question Karthik why Deepa should not cook.

In the last episode, Deepa says to Karthik that because of Mounitha's medicine only she has fallen unconscious, where Karthik supports Mounitha and asks Deepa to not blame her. Meanwhile, Soundarya confronts Karthik about his behavior with Deepa. Soundarya gets shattered when Karthik speak-outs the truth about Deepa's health condition. While Soundarya promises Karthik that she will take care of Deepa.