Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 29: Dr. Bharathi To Expose Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik and Aditya feel elated as Bharathi gives them the good news that Deepa is safe and out of danger. Bharathi tries to tell Karthik about Mounitha's plan and her real intention towards Karthik and Deepa's relationship. On the other hand, Karthik decides to seek Deepa's forgiveness. Karthik feels guilty for his rude and reckless behaviour towards Deepa without knowing the truth.

Deepa gets conscious and asks about Hima and Sourya. Deepa feels happy as she can see the change in Karthik's behaviour towards her.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik signs the formalities and Soundarya requests Bharathi to save her at any cost. Soundarya consoles Hima and Sourya as they are worried about Deepa's health condition. On the other hand, Priyamani asks Mounitha about Deepa's health and she gets frustrated. Elsewhere Karthik thanks Bharathi as she gives him the good news that Deepa is out of danger.