Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 27: Mounitha Frustrated

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya asks Karthik about Deepa's health condition. Soundarya and Muralikrishna are shocked when Karthik addresses Muralikrishna as uncle. On the other hand, Mounitha gets frustrated after witnessing Karthik's concern for Deepa. Karthik slams Mounitha for her sarcastic comments on Deepa's health. Later, Soundarya and Karthik are worried about Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha visits the hospital and Dr. Bharathi tells her that Deepa is in a critical state. Hima and Sourya worry about Deepa's health condition and asks Varanasi to drop them at Soundarya's house. Mounitha is shocked by Karthik's unusual behaviour towards Deepa. Karthik tells Deepa to be strong. Later, Karthik lands in a fix when Soundarya questions him about Deepa's health.