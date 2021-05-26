Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 26: Karthik's Behaviour Shocks Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha visits the hospital and Dr. Bharathi tells her that Deepa is in a critical state. Hima and Sourya worries about Deepa's health condition and asks Varanasi to drop them at Soundarya's house. Mounitha is shocked by Karthik's unusual behaviour towards Deepa. Karthik tells Deepa to be strong. Later, Karthik lands in a fix when Soundarya questions him about Deepa's health.

In yesterday's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik admits Deepa to the hospital, where she regains consciousness. Deepa requests Karthik to take care of Hima and Sourya. Elsewhere, Mounitha feels elated after learning about Deepa's deteriorating health. Priyamani asks Mounitha not to carry out her evil plan on Deepa at this point of time.