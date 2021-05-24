Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 24: Mounitha Secretive About Her Evil Plans

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya tells Hima and Sourya a story. Meanwhile, Priyamani asks Mounitha what she is planning for Deepa. But Mounitha refuses to give them an answer. Muralikrishna gets emotional after his encounter with Karthik. Later, Karthik asks Mularikrishna to forgive him. Elsewhere, Soundarya feels tensed as Deepa falls unconscious.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya's questions leave Soundarya speechless. Soundarya comforts children and tells them not to worry about Deepa's health. On the other hand, Karthik repents for his actions towards Deepa in the past. Karthik breaks down and reslises that he had hurt Deepa unnecessarily without knowing the truth. Karthik feels guilty and decides to ask Deepa to forgive him.