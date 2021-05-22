Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 22: Karthik Breaks Down

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya's questions leave Soundarya speechless. Soundarya comforts children and tells them not to worry about Deepa's health. On the other hand, Karthik repents for his actions towards Deepa in the past. Karthik breaks down and realises that he had hurt Deepa unnecessarily without knowing the truth. Karthik feels guilty and decides to ask Deepa to forgive him.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa vents out her frustation when Soundarya questions her about leaving the house. Soundarya is shocked after learning that Karthik has told the truth to Deepa about her health. Deepa shares her pain with Soundarya saying she might die without proving herself to Karthik that she is innocent. Meanwhile, Mounitha feels irked after knowing Karthik is taking care of Deepa.