Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 20: Will Mounitha's Evil Plan Work?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bhagyalaxmi advises Muralikrishna not to worry about Deepa's Health. Karthik tells Deepa that she is going to have a minor surgery and asks her not to take much stress. On the other hand, Priyamani gets tensed after learning about Mounitha's evil plan. Later, Soundarya visits Deepa's house and fires her for leaving home again. Deepa gets emotional in front of Soundarya.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik takes care of Deepa while Hima and Sourya are worried about her. Priyamani is confused by Mounitha's behaviour. Mounitha and Priyamani get into an argument on marriage topic, where Mounitha warns Priyamani that she can only leave Mounitha's house after her marriage with Karthik. Priyamani cracks a joke on Mounitha for dreaming of marriage with Karthik and gives a reality check on her relationship with Karthik.

ReplyForward