Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 18, 2021: Deepa Bares Her Heart

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Muralikrishna and Bhagyalaxmi feel elated that Karthik is taking care of Deepa. Hima and Sourya discuss about Karthik and Deepa's behavior. Later, they have a fun time with Varanasi. Karthik decides to take good care of Deepa. The same morning, Deepa tells Karthik that she has a few wishes to be fulfilled. Deepa calls Karthik by his name instead of Doctor Babu.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa breaks down remembering her past. She also thanks Karthik for supporting her in difficult times. Karthik feels pity for Deepa's helpless situation. Meanwhile, Muralikrishna calls Deepa to know her whereabouts. He learns that Karthik is with Deepa. Muralikrishna lashes out at Deepa for not informing him about her whereabouts. Deepa worries about Muralikrishna and children.

