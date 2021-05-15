Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 15 2021: Deepa Shares Grief With Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sourya and Hima ask Deepa to tell her story and they share an emotional talk. Bhagyalaxmi suggests Muralikrishna to bring Deepa and the children back home and says she will take care of them till Karthik accepts Deepa. While Deepa breaks down remembering her past. Karthik pities Deepa when she shares her grief with him.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik reveals the truth to Deepa about her health condition. Hearing Karthik's shocking revelation leaves Deepa in tears. Karthik explains his rude behavior towards Deepa. Later, Karthik requests Deepa to take care of her health. On the other hand, Hima gets suspicious about Deepa's stern decision. While Mounitha feels insecure about Karthik may get closer to Deepa.