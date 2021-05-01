Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert May 1: Soundarya knows The Truth About Deepa Health Condition

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa says to Karthik that because of Mounitha's medicine only she has fallen unconscious, where Karthik supports Mounitha and asks Deepa to not blame her. Meanwhile, Soundarya confronts Karthik about his behavior with Deepa. Soundarya gets shattered when Karthik speak-outs the truth about Deepa's health condition. While Soundarya promises Karthik that she will take care of Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik gives medicines to Deepa and goes on to perform puja. Soundarya wonders why Mounitha is taking care of Deepa's medication. Meanwhile, the family gets worried as Deepa falls unconscious. Karthik takes Deepa to the hospital.

On the other hand, Mounitha tries to provoke Karthik as she's suspects that he might get close to Deepa and save her. After reaching home, Karthik lashes out at Deepa for not taking care of her health.