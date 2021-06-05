Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert June 5: Karthik Lashes Out at Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha reveals that she is pregnant because of Karthik. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha after learning the truth. Mounitha begs forgiveness from Deepa and Soundarya. Later, Mounitha shows her pregnancy report to Soundarya's family. Later Muralikrishna slams Karthik and confronts him on his mistake.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha gets ready to visit Soundarya's house. Deepa gets emotional as Karthik realises his mistake. Karthik asks Deepa to forgive him and says he is guilty of his mistakes. Later, Karthik's family is shocked after Mounitha reveals the truth that Karthik did not have any male infertility problem and says that she is pregnant.