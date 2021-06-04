Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert June 4: Mounitha Is Pregnant

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha gets ready to visit Soundarya's house. Deepa gets emotional as Karthik realises his mistake. Karthik asks Deepa to forgive him and says he is guilty of his mistakes. Later, Karthik's family is shocked after Mounitha reveals the truth that Karthik did not have any male infertility problem and says that she is pregnant.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya advises Deepa to stop making negative assumptions about Karthik. Later, Soundarya asks Deepa to spend some time with Karthik. The next day morning, Mounitha comes up with an evil plan. Deepa and Soundarya worry about what Karthik is going to confess. Meanwhile, Karthik plans a surprise for Deepa.